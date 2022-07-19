Rotary Club of Nashik’s installation ceremony held

President CA Praful Bardiya, vice president Shashikant Parakh, secretary Omprakash Rawat, joint secretary Dr Gaurav Samarkar, treasurer Sandeep Khandelwal, program committee head Shilpa Parakh, literacy director Urmi Dinani, former president Dr Shriya Kulkarni, and others took over the reins of the club.

Pink Rickshaw initiative

President CA Praful Bardia said the Rotary Club of Nashik conducts various activities every year for the development of various sections of society. Similarly, the club will launch the ‘Pink Rickshaw’ initiative to help the Covid-19 widows become self-reliant and independent in their lives.

Also, the club will focus on eye-check up camps and distributing free glasses to needy students. Health, social, and education sectors will be prioritised in the upcoming year. He also advised the Covid-19 widows to contact the club’s office at Ganjmal for the pink rickshaw initiative.