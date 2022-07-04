Ropeway thrill on anvil

TRIMBAKESHWAR: Anjaneri to Brahmagiri may soon become the ropeway destination of the district. Nagaradhyaksh Purushottam Lohgaonkar informed that the proposed ropeway project between Anjaneri and Brahmagiri was inspected in the presence of MPHemant Godse.

Councillor and council chief Sanjay Jadhav was present on this occasion. Representatives of the agency working on the proposed development project was present. The members also discussed feasibility for setting up a station at the Brahmagiri foothills.

Anjaneri, the birthplace of Lord Hanuman as per mythology, which is famous all over the country, and Brahmagiri, the origin of Godavari, is a place of worship for devotees. There are forts for tourists and mountaineers and history lovers.

It is a scenic mountain with dense forests. Plans are afoot to make it easier to reach both these mountains. For this, a ropeway will be built between Anjaneri and Brahmagiri with the efforts of MP Godse. The project will be funded by the Central Government.

The proposal for a ropeway has received a green signal. At this time, a demand was also made to construct a ropeway at Gangadwar.

Many years ago, there was a demand from the devotees that there should be a swing (cradle) from Anjaneri to Brahmagiri like Laxman swing in Rishikesh.

There are indications that the ropeway will now connect the two locations. In the meanwhile, the proposal may face deterrence from environmentalists and nature lovers.