Role of Nashik cyber cell is remarkable: Chakankar

NASHIK: Considering the growing influence of social media, the Nashik Police Commissioner’s Office has started an independent department for redressal of women’s grievances through cyber cell. “The performance of the cyber cell in resolving women’s grievances through this department is remarkable,” said Rupali Chakankar, Chairperson, State Women’s Commission. Chakankar reviewed the various activities related to domestic violence, atrocities, child marriage and women in the office of the Commissioner of Police.

Member of State Commission for Women Deepika Chavan, Commissioner of Police Jayant Naiknavare, Deputy Commissioner (Headquarters) Pournima Chowgule, Deputy Commissioner (crime) Sanjay Barkund, Deputy Commissioner Amol Tambe, Deputy Commissioner Vijay Kharat, ACP Deepali Khanna and other officials were present on the occasion.

Chairperson Chakankar further said that the cyber cell of Nashik has settled 740 out of 1200 complaints.

Women who are being defamed or cheated through social media, should call the toll free number 1093 and lodge a complaint, she appealed.

Apart from 1091 toll free number for urban areas and 112 toll free numbers for rural areas for filing complaints through Nirbhaya Pathak, the Nashik Police Commissioner’s Office has created its own four toll free numbers and provided a platform for women to lodge their complaints, Chakankar said.

‘Bharosa Cell’ is playing a pivotal role in counselling to deal with family disputes’. This helps in speedy disposal of complaints received by the police.

Child marriage was on the rise during the Corona period. An effective mechanism was put in place on war-footing by the State Women’s Commission to prevent child marriage. In this, District Collector, Commissioner of Police, Superintendent of Police, Gram Sevak, Police Patil, Asha workers, Anganwadi Sevika, Sarpanch provided big support, said Chakankar.

Nirbhaya Squad

Nirbhaya Pathak is working efficiently for the protection of working, college girls. Apart from school and college hours, Nirbhaya Pathak has done its best to protect girls from any misadventure. Nirbhaya’s four teams work in two sessions. This helps in creating a sense of security among women and girls, said Chakankar. On the occasion, ‘VeerKanya’ Sarla Khairnar and Jyoti Mesat were felicitated by Chakankar for their outstanding performance.