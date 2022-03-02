Rohan wants to come home with his pet

NASHIK: Rohan from Nashik studying medicine in Ukraine was stranded, along with his pet dog, amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. Rohan stood all chances to return home as he reached the border. He, however, had requested the authorities to allow his pet dog to travel along with him and bring the dog home, Rohan’s family told Deshdoot. As per the information received, even Rohan's dog was registered with Nashik District Collector with other students stranded in Ukraine.

The District Collectorate has published a list today morning updating the return of Nashik students. As per the list, three out of 19 students have returned to Nashik. The remaining 16 students, including Rohan, his pet dog, are expected to return within some days. Even one worker from Nashik, stranded in Ukraine, is mentioned in the returnees list.