Roads heading to Sant Nivruttinath temple shut

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: The administration has closed the roads heading to Sant Nivruttinath temple at Trimbakeshwar. There will be no entry for devotees, but lord Trimbakeshwar temple will remain open. Sant Nivruttinath fair will not get organised this time. Ekadashi falls this time on February 7 and 8. Devotees and warkaris will gather in large numbers on Saturday (Feb 6), Sunday (Feb 7), and Monday (Feb 8). </p>.<p>Taluka administration, municipal council, and police have taken measures to prevent the gathering of people. The grand puja will be performed at Sant Nivruttinath temple every year. A curfew for three days will be imposed in the Sant Nivruttinath temple area. A partial ban on the gathering of people has already been announced in some parts. All three roads leading to the temple have been barricaded. </p><p>There will be no entry for devotees at the temple. Devotees will be allowed to enter lord Trimbakeshwar temple on the eastern side. Trimbakeshwar municipal council will perform the grand puja at Sant Nivruttinath temple on February 8, at 5 am. Meanwhile, the renovation work of the temple is in progress. Dindis having 20 warkaries minimum will be allowed to take darshan of Sant Nivruttinath.</p>