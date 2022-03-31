Road safety training for more than 700 drivers, conductors

NASHIK: On behalf of Nashik First and Nashik Municipal Corporation, more than 700 drivers, conductors and supervisors of Citilinc bus service of Nashik Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd. (NMPML) were imparted road safety training at Traffic Education Park.

NMPML has started Citilinc bus service for the convenience of Nashikites. With a view to make city bus service accident-free, the General Manager of Citilinc tried to impart traffic safety lessons to all the trainee employees. For the purpose, Chairman of Nashik First, Abhay Kulkarni, met the General Manager of Citilinc and and took follow-up regularly. For this, Nashik First prepared a special syllabus on the road safety aspects and precautions to be taken by Citilinc employees and passengers.

The training taught them how to take care while driving in the city, road safety and accident preventive measures, proper use of roads, traffic rules and road safety rules and regulations, causes of road accidents and road accidents in India, causes of road accidents and preventive measures etc.

Drivers and conductors need to be physically and mentally refreshed when driving on the road, knowing the traffic rules, safety and compliance, knowing about the vehicle, being and respecting everyone on the road, keeping proper documentation, how the rules are broken and how it can be turned into a serious accident. How to take care of driver and conductor’s health including physical, mental fatigue, effects on driver’s physics, diet, regular exercise etc. All these aspects were introduced to the trainee employees.

Citilinc bus service General Manager (traffic) Milind Band and General Manager (technical) Vasant Gaidhani assisted in making the training a success. Shrikant Karode, a member of Nashik First, designed a special syllabus for this. Dilip Deore of Citilinc and Executive Secretary of Nashik First B K Dhumal successfully planned the training programme.