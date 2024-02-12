Road safety awareness through street play

Nashik

A cycle rally was organized under the State Level Road Safety Sports and Cultural Festival 2024 (Maharashtra Motor Vehicle Department) on Sunday by the transport department, Maharashtra state.

The state-level sports competitions under the transport department were organized at Late Meenatai Thackeray divisional sports complex, Panchvati Nashik from 9th to 11th February. A cycle rally was organized under the road safety campaign. A total of 50 members of the Nashik Cyclists Foundation participated in the rally.

Additional transport commissioner, Maharashtra state Jitendra Patil, deputy transport commissioner (road safety) Bharat Kalaskar, assistant transport commissioners Deepak Shinde and Sandeep Nimse and others flagged off the cycle rally.

All the cyclists marched in a disciplined manner, chanting slogans like ‘Road Safety, Life Safety’, ‘Follow Traffic Rules, Avoid Accidents’, ‘Helmet is Necessary, Na Samjho Ise Majburi’. The cycle rally which began from Late Meenatai Thackeray divisional sports complex passed K K Wagh engineering college bus stop via Mumbai-Agra highway service road, Amrutdham, Tarwala Nagar, MERI signal, Nimani bus stand, Old Adgaon Naka, New Adgaon Naka and via Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar route returned to Late Meenatai Thackeray divisional sports complex.

Thereafter, the team of Nashik Cyclists Foundation presented a street play at Nimani bus stand about following traffic rules and avoiding accidents.

Vice chairperson of the Foundation Dr. Manisha Raundal, director Madhuri Gadakh, active member Mohan Desai, members Sadhana Dusane, Sugandha Vyavhare, Vaishali Shelar and Vrushali Hiray participated in it. Through this street play, information was given about traffic rules and the consequences of violating these rules were presented.Public awareness was also created on various issues like noise pollution caused by unnecessary honking of horns, fatal accidents due to not wearing helmets and seat belts while driving, accidents due to driving in the wrong direction, drunken driving and speeding. The participants then took an oath that they were committed to follow the traffic rules.

The Maharashtra Motor Vehicle Department appreciated the street play team and honoured all the cyclists who participated in the rally with certificates.