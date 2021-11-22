Road repair work starts

NASHIK: The condition of Gangapur-Dugaon Road in the western part of Nashik taluka was in poor condition and led to minor accidents daily. To better the road’s condition and avoid daily accidents, BJP’s Nashik Taluka President Nitin Gaikar warned the public works department to repair the road immediately or else their party would go on a hunger strike.

Within five days, the department kick-started the road repair work, and the residents have finally breathed a sigh of relief. The condition of roads in the western part of Nashik taluka is deplorable, and Gangapur-Dugaon Road is no exception to that.

Some days before, two women got severely injured as their two-wheeler tripped over a big pothole near Gamat-Jamat Hotel; on the Gangapur-Dugaon Road. Social workers rushed them to to a nearby hospital in time and saved the duo.

Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India, Nitin Gadkari, had provided Rs. 3 crore for roads repair work in the western part of the taluka. Even the tender process was completed, but the state’s PWD neglected the work.

Therefore, to end daily accidents and make the department work, Gaikar warned of a hunger strike if the department didn’t repair the road immediately. Even though the department is filling potholes, the party has warned of a ‘Rasta Roko’ agitation if the department doesn’t construct a new road soon.