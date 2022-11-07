Road repair, asphalting gather pace

Nashik
After the monsoon is over and Diwali vacations are ended, road repair and asphalting works are expedited in six divisions by the construction department of the Nashik Municipal Corporation. Since the rains have stopped, asphalting works have picked up the pace. Quality works are being done as per the suggestion of Municipal Commissioner Dr Chandrakant Pulkundwar. Currently, asphalting work is underway at City Center square and ABB Circle in Nashik West.
Potholes in the area from Gadkari Chowk to Chandak Circle to Mico Circle and in Ward No. 12 have been filled. Also, potholes in the Vidya Vikas Circle area, College Road and Ward No. 7 have also been filled.
A park and a recreation centre for women are being developed at the Balasaheb Thackeray History Museum in Ward No. 7 of the West division. City Engineer Shivkumar Vanjari reviewed the work and said that the work of setting up an e-library in a 5200 sq fit area is in progress. Deputy engineer Nitin Rajput and assistant engineer Prashant Borse were present on this occasion.
The water supply department has taken up the work between Hotel Sibal and the Bara Bangla water treatment plant. In the meantime, the road has been repaired in Ward No. 6 on the Makhmalabad Road in the Panchavati division.
Further, road repair works have been done between XLO Point circle, Simmons Circle and Power House Marg in Ambad MIDC in the New Nashik division.
Meanwhile fixing potholes in the Tigrania Road area, Anusaya Nagar in Ward No. 15 of Nashik East using asphalt mixed material is in progress.