Road repair, asphalting gather pace

Potholes in the area from Gadkari Chowk to Chandak Circle to Mico Circle and in Ward No. 12 have been filled. Also, potholes in the Vidya Vikas Circle area, College Road and Ward No. 7 have also been filled.

A park and a recreation centre for women are being developed at the Balasaheb Thackeray History Museum in Ward No. 7 of the West division. City Engineer Shivkumar Vanjari reviewed the work and said that the work of setting up an e-library in a 5200 sq fit area is in progress. Deputy engineer Nitin Rajput and assistant engineer Prashant Borse were present on this occasion.