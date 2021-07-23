Road from Shevgedarna to Nashik in poor condition

DEOLALI CAMP: The road leading from Shevgedarna to Nashik, listed under the Chief Minister’s Assistance Fund, located in Deolali Assembly Constituency, is under construction from the past two years. Due to the contractor’s constraints, the common public is facing a lot of issues. As a result, MLA Saroj Ahire has lodged a complaint with the concerned minister over the delay in the construction, leading to various issues for the residents.

During the tenure of Opposition Leader Devendra Fadnavis, Deolali's Constituency some roads were suggested under the Chief Minister’s Assistance Fund. The road construction from Shevgedarna to Nashik plus 7 km road construction was sanctioned at the cost of Rs 2 crore. The work began two years ago and is still in progress. Due to delayed work by the contractor, the road is in a poor condition, and residents are facing several issues in the rainy season.

The villagers alleged that using Covid-19 as an excuse, the contractor outsmarted them and left the road unfinished. The aware citizens addressed their complaint to MLA Saroj Ahire, who further complained to the Public Work Department, stating that if the road hasn’t been completed in two years, she wonders when the citizens will benefit from the road.