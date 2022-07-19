Road in Deolali cleared

As soon as the conscious residents noticed the fallen tree on the road, they informed the board’s fire brigade department. Shivraj Chavan, the board’s health inspector, rushed to the spot with the fire brigade personnel and cleared the road by uplifting the tree’s branches off the road.

Fire brigade personnel Bhausaheb Sanap, Sanjay Sakat, and Jaideep Nisal cleared the road, and transporters and citizens expressed their satisfaction and thanked the fire brigade personnel for clearing the road.