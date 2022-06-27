Road dividers, traffic islands to undergo beautification

NASHIK: Nashik Municipal Corporation is currently under the administrative rule. Since Ramesh Pawar took over as Municipal Commissioner and Administrator, he has emphasized enhancing the beauty of the city along with cleanliness.

As many as 132 traffic islands in the city will be beautified as per the BOT principle. Following that, 54 road dividers in the city will also be beautified. Priority will be given to beautification through the Social Responsibility Fund (CSR).

Development of 54 dividers

The condition of the dividers on the main roads of the city is not so good. There is no uniformity in it. The beauty of the road dividers will be enhanced by bringing uniformity to all these structures. With the priority to the CSR fund, the municipal corporation will give priority to developing dividers in the city.

Sponsors will be able to place their advertisements on it. But for that, there will be only two by one foot panels. Even though the ads are different, there will be uniformity in their panels.

NMC has also vowed for a clean and garbage-free city from August as ghantagadi (garbage collection vans) will reach every lane and nook and corner of the city due to the increase in its numbers. This will expedite garbage collection, its transportation and disposal on day to day basis.

Also, dumping of garbage in the open will be prevented and will help in becoming the city clean. Altogether 397 vehicles will run in six divisions of Nashik Road, Panchavati, East, West, Cidco and Satpur.

Currently from Nashik East division, 115 tonnes of garbage per day, Nashik West 80 tonnes, Nashik Road 100 tonnes, Panchavati 122 tonnes, CIDCO 130 tonnes, and 89 tonnes of waste is being collected from Satpur division.