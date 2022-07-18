Road develops cracks in Kasara ghat

The old Kasara ghat between Mumbai-Nashik on the Mumbai-Agra National Highway has been damaged due to poor quality of work and heavy rains, the motorists expressed.

Ignoring all these problems, the toll posts are collecting tolls from motorists. During the 2020 rainy season, the road was washed away on both the Kasara old ghat and new ghat routes. As a result, one-way traffic on the highway was allowed for some days. After the end of the monsoon, the National Highway Authority (NHAI) and the toll plaza company spent crores of rupees for repairs and maintenance. However, it is understood that the work was poorly done and due to heavy rains this year, on 16th July, the road in the old Kasara ghat developed major cracks at many places within half a kilometre distance.

"On the Mumbai-Nashik highway from Vadape to Gonde road has developed major cracks at many places. The bad road condition is causing minor accidents. The protective side walls in the ghat are also damaged creating risk to the motorists." - Shyam Dhumal, head, disaster management team, Kasara