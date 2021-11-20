Road development work begins after two years

DEOLALI CAMP: Muhurat for road development on the stretch between Shevge Darna and Donwade under Mukhyamantri Gram Sadak Yojana has finally been grabbed after facing two years of red-tapism. The work was approved in 2019 for this seven-kilometers of a long stretch to connect villages.

Citizens of the Shevge Darna area are aware of the consequences of government work getting stuck in red tape. The best example of the problem being faced by the people is seen in the Deolali assembly constituency. The work order was actually issued to the contractor, but no action was taken by the concerned department, so the contractor has been neglecting the work for the last two years.

Former MLA Yogesh Gholap and incumbent MLA Saroj Ahire have also repeatedly approached the concerned department regarding the poor condition of the roads in the area. However, no response was received. In between, this work could not start due to the pandemic. Now, the actual work began after a gap of two years. The citizens have demanded that this work should be completed at the earliest without compromising quality.