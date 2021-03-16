Road development brightens business prospects

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: The infrastructure and road development between Nashik Airport and Dahaava Mile has revived business prospects in the area. To add to this, air travel from Nashik is getting a good response. There is now better road connectivity to get directly from the city to the airport. As a result, the passengers who were tired of the poor road condition have started turning towards the Nashik airport.</p>.<p>The number of passengers has increased and this will certainly help enhance the business, trade prospects of Nashik Airport in the coming years. After the opening of Nashik airport, certain flights were started initially. At that time, the road from the Dahaava Mile (tenth mile) directly to Mohadi village was in a bad state. Therefore, it used to take more than an hour to cover the distance of 25 km from Nashik to the airport. </p><p>As a result, many travelers used to go to Mumbai and start their journey from there. So many had turned their backs on the airport, preferring alternative transportation. However, now this road has been constructed into tar road. This has not only benefited the passengers going to the airport, but also the cold storages in the area, transporting agricultural commodities, transport between small and large companies. </p><p>On the other hand, with the advent of fruit shops and hotels, the area has now received a new facelift. Tourist places like Saputara, Saptashrungi Gad can be visited via Dindori from the airport. Also, passengers get two alternative ways to reach Nashik. The first via Janori, Akrale to Nashik, and the second via Janori, Tenth Mile to Nashik.</p>