Road asphalting through environment fund

DEOLALI CAMP: Road asphalting work has finally been kicked of in the Lam Road area by utilising fund allocated for reducing environmental pollution through Air Quality Index.

A fund of Rs 13 lakhs is to be spent for the road development in the area. Citizens have expressed satisfaction over the commencement of internal road work in Lam road area of Ward No. 4 of Deolali Cantonment Board. The asphalting of the road for the residents of the civic section at the back of Kothari Sanatorium in the Lam Road area was started through the efforts of former corporator Asha Godse and Shiv Sena taluka organiser Chandrakant Godse.

In addition to asphalting, the road leading to the house of Architect Moghe and the road leading to Shantidham Society also needed new asphalting. Sena leaders made continuous efforts for this. Out of the funds allocated to the Cantonment Board for reducing environmental pollution through ‘Air Quality Index’, the road asphalting work started by making a provision of Rs 13 lakh of this reserve fund meant for environment purpose.