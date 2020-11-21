Rlys witness heavy rush of passengers

<p><strong>Nashik: </strong>Railways is witnessing heavy rush of passengers post Diwali. People give priority to railway trains as a safe means of transport. As festival and regular trains are taking halt at Nashik Road, Manmad and Bhusaval railway stations, passengers are getting a relief.</p>.<p>All the train services were suspended during the lockdown of seven months. Faced with the heavy Diwali rush, the Railways is running extra special trains for clearing the rush. The Central Railways has started a total of 34 festival special trains for the last 10 days and is running 56 regular trains. It is charging extra 1030% fare for festival special trains, while the fare of regular trains like Panchavati and Mangala Express is same. </p><p>Railways is witnessing loss worth crores of rupees per day as regular trains are shut. Railways is earning a good revenue through passenger trains which are running during Diwali. Passengers can reserve their tickets at railway station or on the website of IRTC. </p><p>There are ticket reservation centres at Sinnar Phata, Nashik Road and Tibetan market in city. Railways is earning more revenue from Tibetan market centre than reservation centre at Nashik Road. Passengers can reserve ticket two hours before starting their journey.</p><p> Ticket reservation is mandatory for all festival special and regular trains and passengers have to be present at railway station one-andhalf hour before the journey time. As there is low response to regular trains, Manmad-Dharmabad train was shut. </p><p>Senior police inspector of RPF Narsingh Guhilot has informed that vigil has been increased at Nashik Road railway station. Meri Saheli project has been started to protect women passengers from eve-teasing and harrassment. A team of RPF women personnel has been appointed for each train and station.</p>.<p><em><strong><ins>Trains which will take halt at Nashik Road station</ins></strong></em></p><p> The trains coming and returning to Mumbai will take halt at Bhusaval, Manmad and Nashik Road railway stations.</p>.<p><strong>Festival trains</strong>: Mumbai-Janata Mahanagari Krushinagar, Mahanagari Pushpak, Mahanagari, Pushpak, Pataliputra, Kashi Express, MumbaiLTT-Haridwar, LTT-Gorakhpur, LTTKamakhya, LTT-Bhuvneshwar, LTTKanpur, Mumbai-Chhapra Express.</p>.<p><strong>Regular trains</strong>: Panchavati, Mangala, Nandigram (MumbaiAdilabad), Pavan, Garibrath, Vidarbha, Duronto, Nagpur-Mumbai, Godan-LTT-Guwahati. The trains which run once a week: LTTLucknow-LTT-Mandua, LTT-Puri, Mumbai-Gorakhpur.</p>