Risk of mosquito borne diseases goes up

Moreover, swampy marshy land makes it even more difficult for workers to work. The increasing garbage heaps are too creating problems, and residents are fed up of foul smell.



Cantonment should've started this work earlier because now, the condition is worsening and risk of mosquito borne diseases is increasing. Marshy land with stagnant water gives adequate time to mosquitoes to reproduce.

Malaria and Dengue are the two most common diseases of rainy season, and quite a few cases have been identified in the Nashik city. This might create problem for the board itself as everyone is already fighting a pandemic.



Apart from these, even road repair works have been paused because of persistent rains. People are angry on Cantonment board for not repairing of roads in time while the Cantonment states that their prime focus is on Covid-19 and as a result, all the repair works have been delayed this year.



However, they've promised to repair the roads in September.

Also, garbage tax has been increased but the results aren’t promising. Residents are disappointed over the performance of Cantonment board this year. The board needs to speed up their work if the need to maintain hygiene, and keep residents from becoming ill due to various diseases.