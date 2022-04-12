Rising temperature affects prices of lemon, chilli

NASHIK: Today, the price of lemon is more expensive than petrol-diesel, and the price of chilli and cilantro has also gone up sharply. The price of lemon has gone up from Rs 200 to Rs 250 per kg, chilli from Rs 80 to Rs 100 and cilantro from Rs 20 to Rs 40 per kg. As a result, the kitchen budget has collapsed.
Citizens are worried about rising temperatures. Everyone likes to drink soft drinks in such hot weather. Many people like to drink lemon juice. The prices of lemons now used in every household have skyrocketed. Lemons have become more expensive than petrol and diesel.
Rising prices affect purchases
Lemons are rich in vitamin C. Lemon is considered to be an excellent source of Vitamin C and it keeps you hydrated in summer. Lemon is also useful to keep the digestive system in order. With the onset of summer, the demand for lemons has increased significantly. Lemon prices have risen sharply due to a lack of supply. The rise in prices has also affected the purchase of lemons and many people have reduced their purchases of lemons. Only a handful of people are currently buying lemons.
Along with lemon, prices of okra, pumpkin, green chillies and green leafy vegetables have also gone up. Ordinary people, who go to the office and work in summer, drink lemon juice to avoid the rising temperature. It is a soft drink that is affordable to all. But now you can get lemon syrup for Rs. 10 to Rs.15.
Coriander, chillies are no more served in hotels
The price of green chillies has also gone up in the retail market, and green chillies are available at Rs 80 to Rs 100 per kg. As a result, green chillies available from allowance shops and hotels have disappeared. The price of coriander has also gone up sharply. As a result, cilantro is being sold at Rs. 20-40 per kg.