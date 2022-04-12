Rising temperature affects prices of lemon, chilli

Rising prices affect purchases

Lemons are rich in vitamin C. Lemon is considered to be an excellent source of Vitamin C and it keeps you hydrated in summer. Lemon is also useful to keep the digestive system in order. With the onset of summer, the demand for lemons has increased significantly. Lemon prices have risen sharply due to a lack of supply. The rise in prices has also affected the purchase of lemons and many people have reduced their purchases of lemons. Only a handful of people are currently buying lemons.

Along with lemon, prices of okra, pumpkin, green chillies and green leafy vegetables have also gone up. Ordinary people, who go to the office and work in summer, drink lemon juice to avoid the rising temperature. It is a soft drink that is affordable to all. But now you can get lemon syrup for Rs. 10 to Rs.15.

Coriander, chillies are no more served in hotels

The price of green chillies has also gone up in the retail market, and green chillies are available at Rs 80 to Rs 100 per kg. As a result, green chillies available from allowance shops and hotels have disappeared. The price of coriander has also gone up sharply. As a result, cilantro is being sold at Rs. 20-40 per kg.