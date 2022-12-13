Rise in temperature amid partly cloudy sky

Nashik
Nashik’s minimum temperature rose to 19.2 degrees Celsius on Monday, seven notches above Sunday’s night temperature amid partly cloudy skies. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 27 degrees Celsius.
Due to the fall in the minimum temperature in the past two days, the district had become colder. Yesterday, however, the weather remained cloudy. The temperature rose by seven degrees.
The minimum temperature was 1902 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature was 28.8 degrees Celsius. It was cold till yesterday, however, suddenly the weather changed with the significant rise in temperature.
The mercury in the city dipped to 10 degrees Celsius on December 10. Due to the cloudy weather, there was a fear of rain. On the other hand, the cold disappeared.
In a similar fashion, city of Mumbai is all set to see some light rains with partly cloudy sky, today and may see some showers tomorrow.
These rains will be very light and patchy in nature and will not cause any disruption whatsoever.
These rains will occur due to the remnant of Cyclone Mandous likely to move towards Arabian Sea as a Low Pressure Area.
On the brightside, due to the change in wind pattern and light rains, the rising air quality levels in Mumbai may witness a drop and provide a relief to citizens who have been dealing with sky high pollution levels. Meanwhile, In Maharashtra from Thursday the 15th to Monday the 19th there is a possibility of some increase in the minimum temperature and a decrease in the cold.
Meanwhile, today, Khandesh, Nashik, Nagar, Pune, and Aurangabad districts will experience rain at isolated places with rain over an isolated area, as forecast by retired meteorologist Manikrao Khule.
Cyclone Mandous will disperse and will descend into the Arabian Sea today (Tuesday) along the coast of the Kerala-Karnataka border. It will turn into a low-pressure belt and move westward in the Arabian Sea and move towards the southeast coast of Yemen and Oman.
Although there is a chance of moderate rain in Maharashtra today due to the cyclonic environment, the intensity of the weather may be limited. Today, there is a possibility that the force of moderate rain will be slightly less and in Khandesh, Nashik, Nagar, Pune, and Aurangabad districts, the sky will be overcast with rain at isolated places.