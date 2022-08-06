Sterilization of street dogs rises in past two months

NASHIK: Monsoon frequently sees an uptick in dog complaints. Roads are the only area that dries more quickly. Since dogs prefer dry areas, they sit in the centre of the road, disturbing the citizens. The majority of dogs will be sterilized as part of the NMC-initiated sterilization programme and the contract Sharan has taken on for the Animal Shelter to reduce the dog population. There are 800 dogs sterilized in May. By sterilizing more than 1000 dogs, they indeed broke the record in June. Almost 900 stray dogs were sterilizedin July.
The NMC started the campaign for sterilizationin 2007. Additionally, over 80,000 dogs have been sterilized in Nashik during the past 14 years. Nearly 90% of the dogs in the Cidco area have been successfully sterilized as a result of the initiative. The majority of dogs in the Satpur, Indira Nagar, and Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan areas have also been sterilized successfully.
“We were inspired to strive harder by the record-breaking sterilization of 1031 dogs in June and around 900 dogs in July. In the Satpur and Cidco divisions, the majority of dogs have been sterilized effectively. We are currently concentrating more on the Panchavati and Nashik Road areas.”
-Dr. Pramod Sonawane, Veterinary Officer, NMC