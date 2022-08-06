Sterilization of street dogs rises in past two months

The NMC started the campaign for sterilizationin 2007. Additionally, over 80,000 dogs have been sterilized in Nashik during the past 14 years. Nearly 90% of the dogs in the Cidco area have been successfully sterilized as a result of the initiative. The majority of dogs in the Satpur, Indira Nagar, and Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan areas have also been sterilized successfully.

“We were inspired to strive harder by the record-breaking sterilization of 1031 dogs in June and around 900 dogs in July. In the Satpur and Cidco divisions, the majority of dogs have been sterilized effectively. We are currently concentrating more on the Panchavati and Nashik Road areas.”

-Dr. Pramod Sonawane, Veterinary Officer, NMC