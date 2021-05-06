Rise in road accidents

Nashik: Though strict restrictions have been imposed in the city and district in view of Coronavirus, the number of road accidents is increasing in the city. The figure is double this time in comparison to last year. So far 170 road accidents occurred since January, 2021 and 57 persons lost their lives, while 165 received injuries.

As there were emergency service vehicles on the roads last year after the imposition of lockdown, there were only a few vehicles on the roads. Only 155 road accidents had occurred in the period between March and November last year and 60 deaths were reported. In comparison, the number of deaths has been the same in the period of four months - January to April. The lockdown rules were relaxed following a decline in Covid-19 cases at the beginning of this year. As a result, traffic was normalised. Covid-19 cases had started to increase from February. Though strict restrictions are in place, the number of vehicles on the roads is higher. The highest 52 road accidents occurred in March this year, while the lowest 25 accidents were reported in April.