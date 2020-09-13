Rise in gold chain snatching incidents

<p><strong>NASHIK : </strong></p><p>In a series of gold chain snatching incidents, gold chains were snatched from two women in two separate incidents.</p>.<p>In an incident, gold chain snatchers snatched mangalsutra worth Rs 60,000 from an elderly woman. This incident occurred in Kathe lane area on Saturday.</p><p>Dr Hemangi Sunil Shirsath (60, resident of Takali Road corner, Kathe lane) has lodged a complaint with police in connection with this. According to her, she stepped out of home around 7 am for morning walk. At that time two bike-borne riders approached her from behind and one of two riders snatched mangalsutra worth Rs 60,000 from her and fled. A case in connection with this has been registered with Bhadrakali police. Assistant police inspector Mugle is investigating further into the matter.</p><p>Another incident occurred in Pathardi Phata area on Saturday around 6.45 am. Alka Bhaskar Tipayle (51, resident of Ayodhya colony, Muralidharnagar, Pathardi Phata) has filed a police complaint. According to her, when she was out for morning walk two bike borne youth snatched mangalsutra worth Rs 42,000 from her and esapced. A case in connection with this has been registered at Indiranagar police station. Police sub-inspector Jagdale is investigating further.</p>