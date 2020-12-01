Rise in dengue cases in city

<p>NASHIK: Dengue cases have risen in Nashik city. As Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) could not give its attention to dengue cases, the city is witnessing a rise in dengue cases. The city has recorded 195 cases in the last four months. The Corona infections had declined in October and November. However, the daily count has upped by 200-280 in the last week of November. </p> .<p>The city is now witnessing a rise in dengue cases. A total of 77 dengue cases have been found in November and a total of 282 cases have been recorded in the last 11 months. The Municipal Commissioner has ordered to impose a fine of Rs 200 against house owners in whose house, Aedes aegypti mosquitoes' larvae will be found.</p><p>A total of 3976 suspect dengue cases and 1124 dengue patients were reported in the previous year. As 195 dengue cases have been reported in the last four months this year, it's feared that dengue cases can increase. On the backdrop of this, NMC has undertaken a drive to create awareness among citizens to avoid the accumulation of water in the refrigerator, water storing vessels, flower pot, flower plants, useless plastic items, empty containers, and tyres.</p>