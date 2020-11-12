Rise in crime rate in district

<p><strong>Nashik</strong>: The crime rate has risen this year in Nashik district in comparison to last year. A total of 64 murder incidents were registered this year in last ten months. The murder cases rose by 32 this year. Police have succeeded in unearthing 56 murders of the total murder incidents.</p><p>The crime rate was lowered during lockdown period which was imposed to curb Corona. However, crime rate has been risen thereafter. The number of murder incidents are highest.</p><p>The prime causes behind this are financial transactions, land disputes and family disputes. It is also seen that there is direct and indirect involvement of interstate gangs as boundaries of Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh are nearer to the district.</p><p>There is also rise in robberies. So far ten robbery incidents have been reported in the district. On the other, 53 major thefts have been recorded comparing to last year. There were 54 such incidents in previous year.</p><p>The district has also witnessed a rise in atrocities against women. There have been 186 incidents in which minor girls were abducted, while modesty of 194 women was outraged. Rape cases have been registered against 83 persons.</p>.<p><em><strong>District saw dip in house break-ins</strong></em></p><p> The district this year has witnessed a dip in thefts and house break-in incidents this time. There were 235 such incidents registered last year. However, a total of 170 house break-ins have been registered this year so far. As large number of people are going to visit their native places during Diwali, there is rise in house burglaries in these days.</p>