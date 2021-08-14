Rise in Covid-19 patients in the Ahmednagar district

NASHIK: According to medical sources, Covid-19 patients from Rajur, Akole, Sangamner and Kopargaon in Ahmednagar district near Nashik are dangerous for the district. It has become a cause of worry for the health administration here. In Yeola and Sinnar talukas of the district, Covid-19 infections are on the rise due to those infected in the Ahmednagar district. For the last 15 days, the number of outpatients in the district has been increasing by an average of eight to ten patients per day.

About 70 to 80 per cent of the patients are from Ahmednagar. Meanwhile, the number of patients suffering from the Delta virus in Ahmednagar district has also increased. The concerned patients are undergoing examination and treatment at sub-district hospitals, primary health centres in Nashik. Out of the total patients who have turned positive in the last 24 hours, 10 patients are out of the district.

The highest number of eight patients is from Ahmednagar alone. Considering the talukas, Sinnar and Yeola talukas adjoining Ahmednagar district have a high prevalence and the number of patients in Sinnar has over 100 patients and Niphad has around 100 patients. To prevent the spread of a virus like Delta, the administration needs to adopt tracing, testing and treatment. In the last 24 hours, 78 patients have turned positive, while 73 patients overcame the virus.

The district administration has instructed the concerned to conduct contact tracing of those who came in contact with the patients. The health administration has appealed to the citizens to follow the government guidelines strictly. Two patients have succumbed to the virus in the district. Currently, the district has 1,127 active patients, while 4,03,458 patients have been found infected in the district.