Deshdoot Times

Rijiju to deliver inaugural address at FICCI TURF 2020

The summit will feature the India Sports Awards
Rijiju to deliver inaugural address at FICCI TURF 2020
Abhishek Vibhandik
Union Sports Minister Kiran Rijijuni
10TH global Sports Summit - TURF 2020
virtual global sports
Indian sports awards
Subscribe now to get unlimited access

We're glad you're enjoying Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live. Login and subscribe to continue reading this story.

Already a user? Login

Related Stories

Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com