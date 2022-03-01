Riddhi returns home; father gets emotional

NASHIK: “Suddenly in the early morning, there was an atmosphere of fear, chaos and rush everywhere. I had a telephonic conversation with the family and realising the danger, I told my family members that mobile network could be disconnected anytime now. However, thanks to the efforts of the Indian Embassy, we were able to back home safely.” These are the words of Riddhi Sharma, a medical student in war-ravaged Ukraine.

Riddhi returned home safely yesterday. She then interacted with Deshdoot. Her father received her at the Mumbai airport in the morning hours. Riddhi, a resident of Makhmalabad Naka area of the city, is studying in the third year at Bukonia University. She was also one of the stranded students in Ukraine. She has also been able to return home under Operation Ganga, a rescue mission undertaken by the central government.

She was selected in the second list. She and other Indians were taken by bus to Romania before the flight. But due to the queues of vehicles on the road, Riddhi had to walk up to ten kilometres. Somehow, after reaching Romania, they were sheltered in a bunker as a precautionary measure.

Meanwhile, the bunker was overcrowded as locals were also stationed there. In it, the challenges of the weather and the snowfall tested everyone hard. Her family took a sigh of relief when she returned home from such a crisis situation. Riddhi, meanwhile, hopes that other Indians will also be brought to India safely.