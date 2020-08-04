Rickshaw, transport workers to agitate tomorrow

NASHIK :

Demanding financial assistance to the transport operators working in the unorganised sector, the Center For Indian Trade Union (CITU) and Nashik Rickshaws and Drivers' Association has called for a statewide agitation on August 5.

"Provide financial assistance of Rs 10,000 to workers in the unorganised sector, be it rickshaws, taxis, school vans and other transport operators, it demanded.

Earlier, 6,000 rickshaw pullers had demanded Rs 10,000 as compensation for losses incurred during the sit-in agitation. Memorandum has been submitted to the government.

In addition to this, other demands include establishment of a welfare board for autorickshaw drivers, implementation of welfare schemes for autorickshaw-taxi school vans drivers and other motorists, waiver of interest on auto loans, repeal of stringent provisions in the new Motor Vehicles Act, demand for petrol, diesel, gas and insurance at half price.

The workers have also demanded extension to vehicle renewal till 2021 and abolition of scrap limit of 20 years. On August 5, rickshaw pullers will hold demonstrations at various rickshaw stops and a rickshaw rally will also be taken out from CITU Bhavan to the District Collector's Office.

Comrade Sitaram Thombre, Devidas Adole, Tanaji Jaybhave and Nandu Suryavanshi of Nashik District Rickshaw Taxi Owners Association have appealed to all to join the agitation.