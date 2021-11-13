Revoke suspension of employees: Dr. Pawar

NASHIK: Stating that It is necessary to find an amicable solution by communicating with the MSRTC employees, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Dr. Bharti Pawar has sought immediate revocatiion of the suspended ST employees.
In a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and State Transport Minister, Union Minister Dr. Pawar said that a strike is going on across the state for various demands of the MSRTC employees who are participating in a peaceful strike. However, the state government has suspended over 900 its staff for participating in the strike. This suspension Is an unjust act on the part of the government.
Dr. Pawar appealed that the suspension action against ST workers should be reconsidered and a solution should be worked out by considering their demands.
Employee unions adamant
The strike of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) employees entered the 17th day on Friday causing much hardship to commuters.
The management of MSRTC on a daily basis suspends its employees for their refusal to join duty, till yesterday 2053 employees have been suspended by the corporation across the state.
Meanwhile the striking employee unions are adamant on the issue of merger of the corporation in state government. Political parties like the main opposition party BJP and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena are supporting the strike.
Parab appealed to the employees to call off the strike. He told the press that the state government has accepted all the demands of the workers except pay hike. Employees who want to come to work will get police protection he had promised. He also alleged that the BJP was making attempts to provoke the agitation.
The MSRTC has more than 16,000 buses across the state, 250 depots and a strength of 93000 employees. For providing relief to the passengers the MSRTC allowed private transporters to run their vehicles so as to ferry the passengers to their destinations with MSRTC fares. However, the private travel agencies are charging hefty charges from passengers for long routes.