Revoke suspension of employees: Dr. Pawar

NASHIK: Stating that It is necessary to find an amicable solution by communicating with the MSRTC employees, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Dr. Bharti Pawar has sought immediate revocatiion of the suspended ST employees.

In a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and State Transport Minister, Union Minister Dr. Pawar said that a strike is going on across the state for various demands of the MSRTC employees who are participating in a peaceful strike. However, the state government has suspended over 900 its staff for participating in the strike. This suspension Is an unjust act on the part of the government.

Dr. Pawar appealed that the suspension action against ST workers should be reconsidered and a solution should be worked out by considering their demands.

Employee unions adamant