Review of water supply department held

Water supply works are proposed in 1,358 villages in the district this year. All concerned will be penalised for any irregularity or delay in the work under the Jal Jeevan Mission programme. Also, regarding the ongoing work through Jal Jeevan Mission, the sub-engineers of all talukas should review the contractors’ work plan wise; monthly and submit the progress report at the district level. Also, the contractor assigned for the work should be present on-ground to observe the work in progress. If any unauthorised contractor is present at the site, the concerned contractor’s contract will be terminated immediately.

For the effective implementation of the programme, all deputy engineers and branch engineers should periodically review and inspect the plan and give specific instructions to ensure work gets completed within the prescribed time without any compromise on the quality. She added no extension will be provided under the programme, and a review meeting should be organised every three months. Executive Engineer Purushottam Bhandekar, deputy engineer of all talukas, junior engineers, branch engineer Vinod Desale, junior administration officer Mahendra Pawar, and others were present at the meeting.