Revenue sources decline for NMC

NASHIK: The sources of revenue are declining for the Nashik Municipal Corporation since the abolition of state octroi in the corporation. While the development work is in full swing in the city, there are not enough funds in the municipal coffers.

Citizens have literally turned their backs to pay the property tax and water bills which are the major sources of income of the Municipal Corporation. There is a picture that Nashikites are neglecting to pay their arrears despite giving discounts from time to time. As a result, the municipal administration has now become aggressive and issued confiscation warrants to 579 houses. Also, 127 pipe connections have been cut.

Meanwhile, after the arrival of administrator rule in Nashik Municipal Corporation, those who are ignorant of the property tax and water bills have been hit. Nashik Municipal Corporation has clarified that there are 850 major defaulters in the city. They have total arrears of Rs 40 crore. It is understood that the corporation has worked hard to recover this amount. At present, the financial condition of the corporation is not so good.

However, there is still a delay in recovery of property tax and water bills. The auditors have already pointed this out. Therefore, this action has been started before the municipal elections. Municipal Corporation had announced Abhay Yojana regarding water and property tax. However, the citizens have turned their backs on this too.

Various works including development work are done for the citizens in Municipal Corporation limits from the tax revenue collected from the on property tax and water bills. In a way, the municipality gets a big financial source in form of taxes. However, many people do not pay the water bill and property taxes on time.

As a result, the corporation has to face the blow. Meanwhile, the municipal administration has been directed to take action on tax evasion, and the tax department has reduced the fines for 100 per cent recovery. The corporation has prepared a list of arrears and has started issuing confiscation notices.

Nashik Municipal Corporation’s water bill arrears have gone up to Rs 122.83 crore, while housing bill arrears have gone up to Rs 365.40 crore. Together the arrears have touched Rs 488.23 crore arrears, and the challenge to recover them is standing in front of the Municipal Corporation. It has set a target of recovering Rs 150 crore.