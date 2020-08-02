Revenue employees to be honoured tomorrow

* For excellence in work

* To mark Revenue Day

NASHIK :

Last year, the district administration successfully conducted the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections. Even in the event of floods and untimely calamities, the district administration handled the situation with proper planning to prevent loss of life and damage.

Naturally, the revenue department did an excellent job. The officers and employees who are doing good administrative work will be honoured on Monday (August 3) to mark the Revenue Day.

The district administration implemented the Public Service Guarantee Act which provides 101 different services and its benefits were passed on to the citizens.

Due to heavy rains, the crops were immediately surveyed and panchnama (assessment of damage) was conducted and compensation of Rs 578 crore was paid to six lakh farmers directly through bank accounts.Voter registration was carried out and the youth were involved in the voting process.

Due to the special efforts made by the district administration in the parliamentary elections, a record 59% turnout was recorded in the last elections.Here it was saved with computerized scanning of important documents in old records in 15 tehsils by the revenue employees.

A total of 12,46,885 7/12 abstracts of all the farmers' lands in all the tehsils of the district have been computerized and abstracts are being distributed to the citizens with online digital signatures.

During the last one year, various works such as farmers' debt relief scheme, crop insurance scheme, implementation of the forest rights Act have been carried out by the district revenue administration. Despite various challenges, the revenue staff fulfilled its responsibilities.