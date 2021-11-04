Reunion of ex-servicemen and differently-abled in Deolali

DEOLALI CAMP: Entrepreneur Sandeep Deshmukh stated that the many soldiers served the nation 24/7. While some martyr for the nation, others lose their organs in a war. The families of such soldiers need to be respected and shown gratitude as they lost an important member of the family. The martyrs were someone’s husband, brother, or even father.

The differently-abled face many challenges in their daily lives due to the massive change the war created in their body. He was speaking at a reunion program jointly organised by Adarsh ​​Sainik Foundation Nayak Deepchand and Delta de Pharmacy to pay respect to these brave soldiers.

Retired officers Prabhas Upadhyay, Manoj Mule, were present as chief guests at the occasion. Deepchand gave the introductory speech, and the organisers distributed Faral and sweets among the attendees.

Rekha Khairnar, President of Veeranari Sanghatana, Shaheed Pita Dashrath, Tukaram Zankar, Retired Subhedar Major Suryavanshi, Aarti Singh, Urmila Bhatt, Archana Nikam, Suvarna Nikam, Sheetal Lahare, Savita Landage, Vaishali Sonwane, Veerputri Usha Sahane were present at the occasion.