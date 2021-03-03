Return security deposit to students

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: There are complaints from the colleges regarding the return of the security deposit taken from students while getting admission to the college. Savitribai Phule Pune University has instructed the colleges to return this amount to the students after completion of the course. Many colleges have security deposits in lakhs of rupees. </p>.<p>While admitting students to colleges, a deposit of at least Rs. 500 is taken for a library, hostel, laboratory reasons, in some colleges this amount is more than Rs. 10,000. This amount has to be refunded after the completion of the education of the students. However, students do not apply as they are not aware of this and no action is taken by the colleges. If the students do not take this amount in three years, it is deposited in the development fund of the college. </p><p>The academic admission department of the university has issued a circular in this regard. There are complaints that some colleges are not paying this amount. To return this amount, the students should be informed and immediate action should be taken to return the amount. The government has also clarified that it is necessary to pay this amount to the students who have demanded it. Therefore, by strictly implementing the order given by the government, its report should be submitted to the joint director department immediately, the university has also mentioned in the order. </p><p><strong>Students will get back Rs 21 crore</strong></p><p> In the last three years, the district has experienced droughts and other natural disasters. As many as eight lakh students of Class Xth and XIIth students in the district will get back the fee of Rs 21. 70 crores. Action has been initiated by the State Board of Education for this. The then government had decided to waive the examination fees of students in some districts due to drought and natural calamities. </p><p>However, action has been initiated to refund the students who paid the fee. The board has informed that the students have bank accounts or some other options for this and it will be returned. There are 4,92,117 students of class X and 3,19, 900 students of class XII who will get this fee reimbursement. In 2017-18 and 2018-19, the government had sanctioned Rs 21.37 crores, and in 2019-20, Rs 54. 36 lakh.</p>