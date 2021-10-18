Retreating rain lashes city

NASHIK: After a week-long break, the rains accompanied with thunderstorm, after starting withdrawal from October 6 has lashed Nashik again yesterday afternoon inundating many low-lying areas in the suburb. Yesterday, the weather was almost dry. However, after 12 O'clock in the afternoon, the city skies turned overcast and arond 3 pm it rained heavily for about 30 minutes.

Till now, the district has received 105 percent of rainfall. Now the rain withdrawal has started. However, the meteorological department has forecast torrential rains in the next 48 hours. Currently water discharge is continued from 12 dams in the district while 19 dams are filled to the brim.

Discharge was continued from Gautami Godavari at the rate of 50 cuses, 50 cusecs from Alandi, 437 from Palkhed, 155 from Waghad, 250 from Darna, 26 from Bhavli, 2476 from the Girna and 40 cusecs from Tisgaon. While 404 cusecs of water was being released from Nandur Madhyameshwar.

As monsoon retreats across the country, vegetable prices seem to be soaring up causing trouble for wholesalers and buyers alike. Tomatoes are especially seeing a hike in prices, now being sold at around Rs. 50-60/kg in Nashik. The city is witnessing a hike of 25% in the prices of vegetables, upsetting wholesalers who claim that rainfall and an increase in fuel prices are the key reasons behind the hike.