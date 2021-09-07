Resumption of air services from Nashik to other cities

NASHIK: Nashik’s air services are witnessing a gradual increase in the response from passengers following a decline in the number of Covid-19 cases. Earlier, the whole world had come to a standstill due to the first and second waves of the pandemic. As the air services to various cities are resuming now, the footfall of passengers has increased.

Last year, Trujet company started its services from Nashik to Ahmedabad. Now, the Indore city has been added to the journey. As a result, the flight will now travel the route NashikAhmedabad-Indore. The services will remain shut on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Alliance Air company’s Nashik-Hyderabad and Nashik-Delhi flights were functional, but as the Nashik-Delhi flight didn’t get permission, the flight’s travel route was altered to Nashik-Ahmedabad-Delhi.

The services are witnessing decent responses from the passengers. Even Star Air’s resumed its Nashik-Belgaum air services. From October, even Spicejet might resume its services from Nashik. Earlier, the company used to operate Nashik-Delhi, Nashik-Bangalore, and Nashik-Hyderabad flights. The company is preparing to restart its services soon. Indigo company is planning to launch its services in Nashik and deciding on the cities to start the services.

After the second wave subsided, all the airline service companies were planning to resume their services from June onwards. Trujet, Alliance Air, and Star Air’s services have resumed back to normal. A total of 10,000 passengers travelled by air in July and August combined.

Increasing response to MRO

The maintenance, repair, and over-oiling (MRO) services launched at Nashik airport are also getting a good response, and some private companies have repaired their aircraft, said Manish Rawal, chairman of AIMA’s aviation sub-committee. The DGCA has eased restrictions on passengers, from 50 per cent occupancy initially to 65 per cent last month during the wave. He further said that by further revising it to 72.5 per cent, it would be possible to start air services in some more areas.