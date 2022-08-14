Resume trains' halts at Deolali station, appeals Katariya

NASHIK: In a letter to Raosaheb Patil Danve, Minister of State in the Ministry of Railways, Ministry of Coal and Ministry of Mines, Deolali Cantonment Board’s former vice-president Bhagwan Katariya demanded the resumption of various trains’ halt at Deolali Railway Station. He met Patil during his visit to Nashik on August 12 and submitted the letter, thus representing the citizens’ demands.

He stated that Deolali Railway Station, located three km from Deolali Camp and Swatantra Veer Savarkar’s birthplace Bhagur, is functional since the pre-Independence era. Halts of almost 22 trains were scheduled at this station.

However, due to the pandemic, the administration cancelled the halts of several trains at various stations across the country, and even the town’s station suffered the same fate.

However, even though the pandemic’s situation has eased and things have shifted back to normal, the halts of only four trains out of 22 have been resumed at this station, thus causing grave inconvenience to passengers.

As the halts haven’t been resumed, students, the working class, and women have been affected the most. For travelling on other trains, residents need to travel to Nashikroad railway station, which is 8 to 10 km away from Deolali and Bhagur. Even though the fare from Nashik to Mumbai is less than Rs 100, citizens need to pay Rs 150 to 200 to reach the Nashikroad railway station. Therefore, the ministry should understand the plight of residents, who have already suffered enough due to the pandemic and inflation, and take appropriate action.