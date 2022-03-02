Deolali Camp: Various organisations and shopkeepers have demanded Deolali Cantonment Board to resume bus services to Deolali’s main market, i.e., old bus stand and provide relief to traders and the general public. The board shut ST (state transport) bus services to Deolali’s old bus stop ten years ago and diverted them to camp’s new bus stop, near Deolali Camp Police Station.

As stated by the board, the step was to regulate traffic within the camp’s boundaries and avoid congestion in the camp’s market. However, the new bus stop is half a kilometre away from the city’s market and several residential areas, thus, creating problems for residents. To reach the new bus stop, many citizens need to walk or take a rickshaw.

Even citizens coming to Deolali Camp through bus need to take a rickshaw or walk 600 to 700 metres to reach the main market. During the meeting with the board officials, the military officials denied permission to ST buses for a halt at the old bus stop.

However, the corporators requested to create a traffic management plan and allow buses to resume services. Even after several requests, the board denied the permission, thus shutting the ST bus service in Deolali’s main market.

Previous board members had even met former Transport Minister Divakar Ravate and other officials to resume the services. Even after putting in all efforts, the members couldn’t succeed in resuming the services.

At present, Nashik Municipal Corporation’s city bus service is providing efficient services to passengers. The buses opt for Anand Road to enter and exit Deolali Camp. However, if these buses pass through the camp’s internal routes, i.e., Wadner Road, Zenda Chowk, Howson Road, and Selection Corner, to reach Bhagur and vice-versa to reach Nashik, the route will benefit the public and shopkeepers immensely.

Shopkeepers state that people from various corners of the district visited Deolali Camp to shop at the camp’s market. The buses worked as a convenient transport mode for them as the old bus stop is adjacent to the market. However, since the bus stop has been shifted to the market’s outskirts, their sales have been affected severely.

Many citizens avoid coming to camp following the commuting issues. As buses don’t enter the market area, the rickshaw drivers charge them excessively. Therefore, the shopkeepers and residents have demanded concerned officials to hold a meeting and reach a suitable solution for all.