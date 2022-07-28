Result of Eklavya schools remarkable: Sonawane

Eklavya schools running under the tribal division are imparting education from class VI to XII. 15 schools are imparting education till class X and 13 schools till class XII. Out of the 15 schools teaching students till class X, seven schools got 100 percent results, seven schools secured 90 percent results, and one school touched 85 percent results. Also, among the 13 schools teaching till class XII, five schools got 100 percent result, two schools secured 90 percent result, two schools touched 85 percent result, three schools touched 70 percent, and one school secured 65 percent result.

The learning capacity of students who passed class X and XII standards by accepting the changes in the education sector during the pandemic is commendable. Tribal Development Department is working tirelessly to provide quality education to students through these schools. Commissioner Hiralal Sonwane assured of discussing the problems with teachers and students whose schools secured a result of less than 85 percent.