Restrictions on Holi celebrations too

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: The district administration has strongly instructed to avoid crowds to prevent the multiplication of Corona infections, and this year, Holi will have to be celebrated without crowding the places. The Holika festival, which is organised every year by public organisations, will be banned. </p>.<p>Also, the colours of Rangpanchami will get faded as the public circles will be under strict restrictions and will be disallowed to organise and celebrate the festival publically. The district administration has banned public organisations from organising any public event to avoid the crowd in the district, including the city. Last year, Dahihandi, Ganapati, and Navratri were banned.</p><p> At present, the district administration has banned all public ceremonies, religious festivals, and yatras due to the rapid increase in the number of Corona cases. “As per the government notification, crowding has been banned in these events. Therefore, Holi and Rangpanchami cannot be celebrated in a crowded manner in public,” said District Collector Suraj Mandhare. </p><p>This weekend, the Holi festival falls on a weekend day on Sunday (March 28), and Dhulivandan on Monday. Rangpanchami will be celebrated on April 2. Like last year, this year too, the festival is in full swing. To prevent the spread of Corona, crowding on the occasion of any event is prohibited as per the government notification. In the last few years, Holi and Rangpanchami have been celebrated by political and public circles. </p><p>This year, on the backdrop of the upcoming municipal elections, the political circles were preparing to celebrate Holi and Rangpanchami in public. However, the new restrictions will now prohibit large-scale public lighting of Holi. Also, the colours of Rangpanchami will have to be scattered simply.</p>