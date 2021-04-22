Restoring our Earth

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: Every year, Earth Day is celebrated on 22nd April to mark the modern environmental movement started on 22nd April 1970. The day’s dedicated to showing support for protecting ‘Mother Earth.’ The Earth Day 2021 theme is Restore Our Earth and focuses on five primary programs The Canopy Project, Food and Environment, Climate Literacy, the Global Earth Challenge, and the Great Global Clean up. </p>.<p>Pollution (Air, Water, Land), deforestation, land degradation, and many other growing concerns have entangled our Mother Earth and are causing serious damage to it. According to the Lancet report, 1.6 million people died in India in 2019 due to toxic air. Forest fires, oil spills, single-use plastic, and many other human actions have deteriorated the condition of our planet. Many organisations, NGOs, social activists, and even some political parties continue creating awareness about the importance of saving Earth.</p><p>Many groups even plant trees and protest against illegal cutting and other planet damaging activities. However, it’s the role of each individual breathing on this land to protect our home and save it from harmful activities. Even if “Each one; plants one; and takes care of the tree”, our home would be a better place to live.</p><p>“A lot of people keep on restoring our planet’s health which is a great deed. I personally believe that if we give time to our Mother Earth, it will heal on its own. We should try to restore the balance but need to be careful with our actions. For example, majorly there are three kinds of habitat: Forest, Grasslands, and Scrubs. When people cut trees from forest areas, activists urge to plant more trees. To restore the balance, they plant trees in the grassland area, and as a result, hamper the grassland’s biodiversity, thus making species extinct. If we leave an empty plot without human interference, plants will start growing. They will attract insects, and the insects will attract birds and frogs. The chain will continue; the ecosystem will build on its own. Give time and space and witness our Mother Earth bloom.” - Vaibhav Bhogale, Wildlife Warden, Member of Eco Echo Foundation</p>