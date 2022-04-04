Restoration and relief operations completed in record 23 hours

NASHIK: 12 rear coaches of Train No. 11061 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus - Jaynagar Pawan Express derailed between Lahavit and Devlali on Down line at around 03:10 pm yesterday (April 3). As soon as the incident was reported, the disaster management team swung into action, ordered for Accident Relief Train from Manmad, Accident Relief Medical Equipment Train from Bhusaval and Medical Van from Igatpuri, and rushed to the spot. The ART and Medical Equipment Van reached the spot immediately and started relief operations.

Relief Operations

The lead portion which was on track was moved to Nashik Road with passengers, and 11 buses were arranged for stranded passengers of derailed coaches to Nashik Road station. Railways provided drinking water and biscuits to the stranded passengers of 11061 at the derailment spot. The dinner was also served to the passengers at Nashik Road station. An empty spare rake was sent from Mumbai to Nashik Road for the onward journey of the stranded passengers of Train No. 11061 which left Nashik Road station at 11:55 pm yesterday. Further food packets and drinking water bottles were also provided onboard the spare rake for the passengers during their journey.

Cancellation, diversion and short termination of trains

Considering the time to be taken for restoration, about 12 trains were cancelled, 19 trains diverted and 8 trains short terminated/ short originated. For timely dissemination about the changes in the running of trains, continuous announcements were made on the public address system, help desks were set up at all major stations and helpline numbers were operated and circulated through social media platforms and updated to media. 28 Additional counters were also opened for a refund at all major stations for the convenience of passengers whose trains were cancelled or who desired to cancel the journey due to diversion.

Helpline Numbers

These helpline numbers operated at CSMT Mumbai, Dadar, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Thane, Kalyan, Igatpuri in Mumbai Division and at Bhusaval control office and Bhusaval station, Manmad, Nashik Road, Khandwa, Akola, Chalisgaon and Jalgaon station on Bhusaval Division, also at Nagpur Station on Nagpur Division and Pune station on Pune Division and other important stations

Restoration Work

Shri Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager of Central Railway camped at the site till the first train passed over the restored line. Principal Heads of the Departments of Central Railway rushed to the spot to supervise the restoration work and from headquarters. Shri S.S. Kedia, Divisional Railway Manager, Bhusaval Division other divisional officers and Railway Board officials were also present to monitor the restoration work.

All the derailed coaches were rerailed/toppled and the restoration of the track was done in a record time of 23 hours. About 500 officers and other staff worked round the clock. Four JCBs, five Poclaine, eight Hydra, and two Accident Relief Trains were pressed into service for restoration. Approximately 250 to 300 meters track was replaced to restore the train operations. The track and OHE was given safe after the trials. The section was cleared at 02:15 pm today, and the first train 11055 LTT- Gorakhpur passed on the restored track at 02:55 pm.

Casualty

As per Central Railway, no death was reported due to the derailment of Pawan Express. Two to three passengers got injured and soon will be discharged from the hospital.