Restart ST bus service in rural areas, demands NCP’s youth wing

NASHIK: The ST bus service should be restarted in the rural areas of Nashik district to aid the passengers and working class. The service was stopped during the second wave and haven’t been resumed ever since. The passengers and daily commuters are witnessing problems in travelling due to the closure of the bus service.

To provide relief to them, the district should restart the bus service immediately, demands NCP’s youth wing in a statement submitted to District Collector Suraj Mandhare. Due to the closure of the public services, private transporters are charging excessively to the working class for daily travel. Even auto-rickshaw drivers have raised their fares.

The spread of the virus is increasing slightly in rural areas, and villagers need efficient travel facilities amid the pandemic. As per the state government’s rules, the restrictions are being relaxed in phases.

The district administration should also restart the bus service in the relaxation phase and help the students and workers travel without any hindrance. NCP Youth Congress district president Purushottam Kadlag, taluka president Ganesh Gaidhani, and others were present on the occasion.