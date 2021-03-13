Residents unhappy over cleanliness drive

<p><strong>DEOLALI CAMP</strong>: The residents of Deolali Camp expressed their disappointment over the cleanliness drive of the Cantonment Board. They’ve stated that the Board hasn’t cleaned all the places properly. On Tuesday, the Board was spreading awareness with slogans like “Say no to Plastic,” “Keep your premises and surroundings clean,” and “segregate wet and dry waste.” </p>.<p>On the same evening, one of the residents shared a picture of the new vegetable market of the Camp where vegetables and other waste were lying there. People visit the vegetable market to buy vegetables. However, the entrance was filled with a heap of garbage. </p><p>In the middle of the pandemic, when the risk of illnesses is high, public places should be neat and clean to avoid illness, and diseases. The Board needs to ensure that the whole area gets cleaned and not just the parts of it, demanded the citizens.</p><p>"Everything they do is just for clicking pictures and not for actually cleaning the place. They need to understand that the health of residents and stray animals is at risk. Even if they secure a good rank at Swachh Survekshan, what’s the point if the residents remain unhappy." - Aniket Gawali, resident.</p>