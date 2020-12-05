Resident doctors get hike in stipend

Nashik: The Fee Regulatory Authority (FRA) has decided to increase the stipend of resident doctors taking education in MS, MD, MDS courses and serving in private medical and dental colleges by Rs 10,000 per month. This decision is to be implemented by all the private medical colleges in the state from May 1.

Resident doctors from government and private medical colleges in the state are risking their lives in an affiliated hospital and facing threat to get infected by Covid-19; as they are also serving suspected patients. In places where the number of patients is high, they are providing service is being done 24 by 7.

In the fight against Corona, the demands of resident doctors were sidelined. In the cabinet meeting, it was decided to increase the stipend of resident doctors in government colleges by Rs 10,000 per month. Subsequently, on September 2, the Department of Medical Education and Medicine announced a decision to increase the salary of these resident doctors by Rs 10,000 from May.

However, since the decision does not mention resident doctors from private medical colleges, they expressed their displeasure. The students expressed the feeling that the state government has discriminated between government and private college doctors through stipend increase. The students then lodged a complaint with the FRA and the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER). After discussing all the issues, the FRA has decided to give a salary increase of Rs 10,000 to the resident doctors of private medical colleges from May 2020 and has directed the college administration to implement.

Complain here

If the stipend is not being paid by any college, doctors should lodge a complaint with DMER and Maharashtra University of Health Sciences. The authorities will take action in this regard against the concerned college.