Reshuffle in state executive of Samata Parishad

NASHIK: As per the suggestion of Chhagan Bhujbal, Minister of State for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection and National President of All India Mahatma Phule Samata Parishad, the executive committee of All India Mahatma Phule Samata Parishad was reshuffled. Accordingly, Dilip Khaire, Balasaheb Kardak, Ambadas Garudkar, Adv Subhash Raut, Tukaram Bidkar, and Prof Divakar Game were appointed as State Vice Presidents.

Akhil Bharatiya Mahatma Phule Samata Parishad recently held a state level review meeting in Mumbai. National President Chhagan Bhujbal had given instructions to change the executive committee after discussing the executive committee in this meeting. Accordingly, under the guidance of former MP Sameer Bhujbal, the state executive was reshuffled.

As per the changes made in the executive committee, state vice president Dilip Khaire has been given the responsibility of Nashik, Jalgaon, Dhule and Nandurbar districts of North Maharashtra. Balasaheb Kardak has been given the responsibility of Thane, Palghar, Navi Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts of Konkan division.

Also, Ambadas Garudkar has been given the responsibility of districts of Western Maharashtra. Adv Subhash Raut has been given the responsibility of Marathwada division. Tukaram Bidkar has been given the responsibility of Vidarbha division. Prof Divakar Game has been given the responsibility of Nagpur division.

On this occasion, appointment letters were handed over to the newly appointed office bearers of Nashik East District President Dr Yogesh Gosavi, West District President Prof Dnyaneshwar Darade and North Maharashtra Divisional Vice President Santosh Dome by the Minister of State for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection and National President of All India Mahatma Phule Samata Parishad Chhagan Bhujbal.