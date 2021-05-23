Reservation in promotions: Strong opposition to cancellation move

Nashik : Opposing state government’s decision to cancel reservation in promotions, the ‘Promotion Reservation Action Committee has submitted memorandum to district administration protesting the move and sought immediate withdrawal of it.

The state government’s decision to scrap 33% reservation in promotions has ignited a row between the alliance partners of the MVA government. The timing, however, of the new GR has raised eyebrows as it comes exactly two days after the Supreme Court’s verdict scrapping the Maratha reservation, with many believing that the move is to appease the sulking Maratha community and its officers.

On May 7, the General Administration Department (GAD) of the State government issued a GR scrapping 33% reservation in promotions for Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Vimukta Jati, Nomadic Tribes and Special Backward Class categories of government officials.

The promotion quota was introduced on May 25, 2004 by the then State government of the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), with Sushil Kumar Shinde as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

Under this, the promotion quota was decided for Scheduled Caste as 13%; Scheduled Tribe at 7%; Vimukta Jati at 3%; Nomadic Tribes B, C and D as 2.5%, 3.5% and 2%, respectively, and for the Special Backward Class as 2%. Accordingly, the members of the action committee gave a statement to the District Collector.

Supply Officer, Nashik accepted the statement on behalf of the Collector. On this occasion, Nilesh Patole, Extension Officer, Zilla Parishad Secondary Education Department; Suryabhan Jagtap, Working President, Independent Teachers Union; Kishore Shinde, State Executive Member, Independent Laboir Union and Secretary, Independent Teachers Union; Eknath More of Castrib Association, Suryakant Janbandhu, Associate Engineer of Backward Class Electrical Workers-Officers Association, Gawli, Jadhav, Assistant Engineer of Water Resources Department were present.

Threatened to stop work Sets 15 days’ deadline Nashik : Maharashtra Navnirman Sena has warned MNGL of agitation and stopping the work of the pipeline if the roads dug for gas pipeline in the city including Nashik Road are not cleared immediately.

MNS gave a memorandum to Nashik Road Divisional Officer of Municipal Corporation Sanjay Gosavi in this regard. Party’s divisional head Vikram Kadam, Bunty Korde, Pramod Sakhare, Vinayak Pagare, Sanjay Handore, Nitin Pandit, Nitin Dhanapune, Bajirao Mate, Shashi Chaudhary, Umesh Bhoi, Chetan Malve, Sagar Dani and Mayur Ratnaparkhi were present on the occasion.

The letter states: The company is working on a large scale to lay gas pipeline at Nashik Road and many roads have been dug for the purpose. Citizens themselves have started filling the pits in front of their houses which were lying open since many days posing danger to the passers-by. The administration has not yet woken up and it had not planned while working.

The entire roads are covered with mud and minor mishaps are taking place due to mudslides due to intermittent rains. The administration was expected to fill the pits immediately and pave them. But nowhere has this work been done. During the monsoons, there will be a big traffic problem on this road and many vehicles will get stuck and may fall into it if it is not completed before the arrival of monsoon.

During the two days of rains, the pits became muddy and incidences of two-wheelers felling into it and injuring tge riders were occurred. There will be mud in the whole road during the rainy season. It will invite air and waterborne diseases.

Taking advantage of the lockdown, the corporation should complete this work in the next 15 days. Rain gutters should be cleaned. Otherwise the MNS will stop this work, the letter added. Accelerate pipeline