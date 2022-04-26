Reservation in local self governing bodies soon: Gangatharan

NASHIK: Through the Commission constituted for the reservation of backward classes of citizens/weaker sections in the local self governing bodies of the State of Maharashtra, suggestions have been sought from citizens, institutions, associations and political parties in this regard. District Collector Gangatharan D has appealed to the concerned to send their suggestions by May 10, 2022.

According to a press release issued in this regard, the Supreme Court in its writ petition No. 980/2019 directed to set up a commission dedicated to the reservation of backward classes of citizens in the state.

Accordingly, a notification has been issued by the Rural Development Department of the Government on March 11, 2022 and a commission has been constituted for the reservation of backward classes of citizens in the local self governing bodies of the State of Maharashtra.

Representations / suggestions are being sought from citizens, organisations, associations and registered political parties with a view to conducting a contemporary, empirical in-depth inquiry into the nature and consequences of political backwardness as per the jurisdiction of this Commission.

Representations or written instructions from citizens, organisations, associations and registered political parties as per the terms of reference given by the Commission through public notice.