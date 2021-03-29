Reservation announced through Gazette

<p><strong>DEOLALI CAMP</strong>: The reservation process implemented by 56 Cantonment Boards across the country, including Deolali in 2019 for the upcoming five-year elections has been approved as per the notification dated March 26 in the central government gazette. However, experts have said that the general elections will not be held till the end of the year as the senior office of the Defense Department is in the process of forming “Verified Boards” on all these boards.</p>.<p>Gazette No. CG-DL-E 26032021- 226171 published on behalf of the Ministry of Defense of the Central Government has approved the process of reservation of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Women for the forthcoming elections for 50 Cantonment Boards across the country as per sub-rule 3 (A) of Section 5 of the Cantonment Election Act, 2007. </p><p>Accordingly, wards 1 and 5 of the Deolali Cantonment Board will be reserved for Scheduled Castes while wards 3 and 7 will be reserved for women. In 2019, this process was implemented by cantonment boards across the country. The process has been approved by the gazette as an administrative matter and no actual election orders have been issued. However, at present the process of amending the Cantonment Board Act, 2006 is underway. </p><p>As per the order issued by the senior office of the defense department in March, the process of selection of nominated members in 56 cantonment boards has been completed and the names have been sent to the defense department. It is waiting for the name to be announced from the three names sent. Besides, it is not certain how long such a board will last. In the past, the term of such a board was extended to 5 years. After that elections were held in 2015. A petition can be filed in court.</p>